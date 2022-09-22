Reduce the Stigma Around Naloxone

Naloxone is a critical, life-saving medication for overdoses. However, one of the major challenges to making Naloxone more accessible is reducing the stigma attached to using harm reduction strategies for substance use disorder (SUD).
Harm reduction is a common practice in our society. Helmets are worn to bike, ski or ride a motorcycle. Laws have been written that include the use of seat belts and child safety seats to ensure the public’s protection. SUD harm reduction strategies follow a parallel course, however, they are often misunderstood.
The research shows that Naloxone use for overdoses saves lives. Period. Other harm reduction strategies include syringe services to provide a safe place to use substances and clean needles to prevent the spread of diseases. Fentanyl test strips can detect dangerous levels of the drug and prevent overdoses and death.
People who use substances are parents, children and grandparents. Harm reduction strategies keep them as healthy as possible so that they have the chance to seek treatment. In fact, recovery is the norm for those struggling with addiction: 75% of people who experience addiction eventually recover (2020 study by the CDC and NIDA). It’s up to us to support them so they have the opportunity to live a healthy and productive life.
Annette Carbonneau
Director of Community Health Worker Programs, AskPETRA, North Country Health Consortium
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
