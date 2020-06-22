Reduction in the Face of Corona Virus

To the Editor:

Last week I wrote in response to the Governor’s hold over. This coronavirus has a number of people concerned. Am I? Yes. Are we prepared? Yes. Boy Scouts know a thing or two. Yeah, I like the idea of electric buses. I’ll take a ride on one soon. These times are about reduction, reduced rain fall, “deuce,” tie score. So, let’s celebrate!

Have a good day,

Leland Alper

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.