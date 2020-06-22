Reduction in the Face of Corona Virus
To the Editor:
Last week I wrote in response to the Governor’s hold over. This coronavirus has a number of people concerned. Am I? Yes. Are we prepared? Yes. Boy Scouts know a thing or two. Yeah, I like the idea of electric buses. I’ll take a ride on one soon. These times are about reduction, reduced rain fall, “deuce,” tie score. So, let’s celebrate!
Have a good day,
Leland Alper
