Reelect Scott Campbell
To the Editor:
I can’t believe how “available” our Representative Scott Campbell is, even in this Covid-10 era of distancing and masking. His weekly Front Porch Forum updates are informative and comprehensive in scope. And usually there’s a weekly Caledonian-Record update or Op-ed as well. Even though Covid does not permit Scott to go door to door to hear his constituents’ concerns and ideas, he does provide frequent listening/explaining sessions. Fridays at 4:00 he hosts a Zoom call-in (go
to his web site Scott@CampbellForVermont.com to get the access information) and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. he is outdoors at Central Café, 418 Railroad Street, St. J.
Every time I have emailed Scott with a question or a request for updated information he has gotten back promptly – usually the same day, even during the Legislative Session. Amazing, and much appreciated.
