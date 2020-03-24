Reflection on a Pandemic

To the Editor:

New York Times columnist David Brooks detailed in his March 12th column how compassion has been a casualty of epidemics throughout history. This is not surprising given that survival is a basic human need. We need to feel safe, that we can live our lives unencumbered, and that there is order in our world. A pandemic threatens all of these and easily can result in fear and despair, which drives irrational and selfish actions.

Contrary to history, I find that my friends and family are reaching out and not closing in on themselves. They are showing a great deal of compassion and gratitude. These two virtues enable them to cope during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond expressing concern for those who are infected with the virus or will become inflected, they are concerned about those whose life or livelihood will be devastated by the pandemic and looking for ways to help them.

