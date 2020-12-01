Reflections on Liberal Kool-Aid
To the Editor:
I meant to write this a week ago immediately following your Editorial: Liberal Kool-Aid. But as is the way of 2020, it like so many other things, moved to the back burner. I’ve been willing to call out the editors when they have been wrong, I’d be a hypocrite for not commending you on getting this one very, very right.
It is far too easy to suffer tunnel vision in today’s world. Far too easy to find points of view that only reflect our own and listen to the echo. It’s a much harder thing to consider what we do not see and live on a daily basis. To have any hope of understanding issues of race, culture, equality and equity we must be able and willing to look beyond ourselves and our own experiences. If we hope to grow as a people we must acknowledge the the truth of our history and our present. We must choose to be educated and refuse to be ignorant. Thank you for contributing to that conversation.
Simon Fisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.