Refugees Settling in Rutland
To the Editor:
A startling series of letters have appeared on these pages suggesting that Muslim refugees will bring an end to civilization - an entire religious group of several billion people in one handy basket of fear!!
Lots of “facts” about European crime rates that maybe came off the back of a bar napkin or a white supremacy handbook from 1963. Do these letter writers actually read this newspaper? Martin Luther King told a parable about drunks: one was black, the other nine where white. “Look at that black drunk,” says the indignant observer. If we are to pin blame of our societal ills solely and simply on immigrants and people of color, how can we explain the appalling crimes committed by white people in our community against other white people, against children and animals?
Sincerely,
Melanie Finn
Kirby, Vermont
