As we look to the future of our country, we of the older generations know that a healthy democratic government depends on the interest and participation of the young. Young people today are concerned, or should be, about many issues that will ultimately affect them more than us. Please encourage the young people in your world, children, grandchildren and their friends, to get registered to vote in the November election, and before that the New Hampshire primary in September. High school seniors who are 18, or who will turn 18 before the next election, can get registered now. They need to go to the Town Clerk’s office, and bring ID, and proof of age and residence.
It’s their opportunity to be an influencer for the issues they care about. It’s the easiest, most accessible way to participate in our democracy.
