Registration and Voting in 2020
To the Editor:
As host of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, NH has a lot at stake to make the 2020 elections go well. Our democracy depends on people being able to register and vote. COVID-19 means we must plan now to ensure that happens. At a minimum a plan should cover the following.
First, people will have to register to vote safely and with a minimum of red tape. If new rules and procedures are developed, Secretary of State Gardner will be the one to ensure that people understand them, and that includes people who do not have access to internet or computers. He will have to develop a comprehensive education plan to communicate this new information effectively.
Second, we need to avoid a Wisconsin-type voting fiasco if we want to preserve our first-in-the-nation primary.
