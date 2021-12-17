Reinstate the Energy Efficiency Plan
To the Editor:
In view of family and friends who benefit substantially from significant energy savings and lucrative jobs through the Mass Save program, the recent Public Energy Commission (PUC) decision to reject the expanded energy efficiency plan for NH Saves was appalling. Gratefully many stakeholders, including the utilities, cried foul requesting a redo of this disastrous ruling.
While Governor Sununu finally acknowledged that the decision needs review due to the severe economic consequences, he also said that the increase for small business ratepayers from the system benefits charge (SBC) which funds NH Saves is too burdensome a “price hike”. Perhaps he needs to be reminded of the letter to the PUC from a sizeable group of small business owners expressing strong support for the plan. It stated: “Because these cost savings are critical to the state’s business community to make a sustained economic recovery, short-term increases to the System Benefit s Charge … should not act as a barrier to the long-term cost reductions that would be realized from the ambitious savings targets …”
It appears that MASS Save offers substantial rebates and incentives to small businesses to offset the SBC funding costs and to encourage buy-in to their program from the business community. Please consider contacting the Governor and your representatives in the state legislature to urge reinstatement of the plan using a similar approach—something that would benefit all NH energy consumers.
Judith Saum
Rumney, H. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.