Reject Anti-Reproductive Legislation

As a registered voter and resident of the North Country, I strongly urge the NH House of Representatives to reject a package of anti-abortion bills that represent unprecedented attacks on bodily autonomy, patient safety, and abortion access.
HB 1181 would allow any man, without proving paternity in advance, to file a petition with the court to immediately prohibit a pregnant person from having an abortion.
HB 1477 is a Texas-style 6-week abortion ban that would effectively outlaw abortion access in New Hampshire.
HB 1625 would repeal New Hampshire’s patient safety zone law.
I support abortion access, freedom of personal decision-making, and privacy – and the majority of Granite Staters do, too. Before the public hearings on these bills, 2,760 people signed in to oppose HB 1181 and only 29 supported it. Similarly, 2,620 Granite Staters oppose HB 1477, while 68 signed in to support. Again, 2,138 people oppose HB 1625, with only 141 in support.
It’s obvious that New Hampshire citizens oppose all three attempts to add egregious barriers to abortion care. The New Hampshire House must listen to their constituents. Their message is clear: When someone has made the decision to have an abortion, they should be able to get one as soon as they decide without facing restrictions that force them to delay care, face harassment, travel to another state, or carry a pregnancy against their will.
I urge you, members of our community, to likewise contact your state representative(s) today and urge them to reject HB 1181, HB 1477, and HB 1625.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.