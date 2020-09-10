Reject Ron Horton
To the Editor:
I am writing to urge all residents of Essex and Orleans Counties to reject Ron Horton for state senate. There are other candidates on the ballot who deserve support instead.
At a time when riots throughout the country threaten the lives and property of many Americans, and police are unable to control this violence, Ron Horton wants to shred the second amendment, even amending it out of existence if he could. He proposes that the right to arms be limited to “one double action hand gun per person with a capacity not to a exceed six rounds, one shotgun plugged to three shells, and one hunting rifle of a bolt or slide cocking action and capacity of no more than six bullets,” to quote his own words (found at http://www.ronhorton.info/gun-regulations.html).
His platform on guns only gets worse from there, with a complete ban on any semiautomatic firearm (despite the fact that the very handgun at the center of the D.C. v Heller case in 2008 which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled was protected by the second amendment was a semiautomatic), a requirement to show a “need” for any firearm purchased, limits on ammunition purchases, and other terrible ideas.
