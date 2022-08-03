Relatives Clarified

I would like to clarify something that appeared in the Caledonian dated 7/29/22. The article referenced “Neighbors Fed up with Nuisance Property” at 66 Horseshoe Lane in Lyndonville. At the end of the article, Paul Hayes stated that, “…Lyford no longer lives at the property and the chicken and compost operation have been taken over by relatives,” and listed NEK Community Composting as the company associated with problems at this property.
The term “relatives” in this statement is not the Norris, Lyford, or Townsend families. None of us have any association with this business or its activities, or any other business associated with this property. Kathleen (Norris) Lyford remarried and is now Kathleen French. She and her husband, Rodger French, are sole owners of NEKCC. According to their Annual Report filed on 2/01/22 through biz.filings.vermont.gov, business ID# is 0367389, Rodger French is listed as the Registered Agent, and Kathleen Norris and Rodger French are listed as Partners.
The relatives mentioned as possibly running the business would be Kathleen’s in-laws, the French/Bosch family. This is now the third article about the issues at 66 Horseshoe Lane, and Rodger French has not been mentioned as a responsible party. Those of us on this side of the “No Trespassing” sign – the Norris, Lyford, and Townsend families – remain deeply concerned about this situation.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.