Religion & Politics
To the Editor:
This is in response to a recent letter by Dianne Peyton who states that religion and politics are acceptable topics. I agree with this basic premise.
I would like to see letters from readers who wish to express diverse opinions on religion and politics. For example, does being a Christian fundamentalist require that you arm yourself, deny man made climate change and own a gun? What other religious or nonreligious values can inform civic conduct? If you believe that you must arm yourself, why do you believe this?
Let’s see those letters. This should be interesting.
Eric Snyder
Westfield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.