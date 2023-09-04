Gendreau seeks to impose her religious agenda on the rest of us.
New Hampshire Senator and Littleton Selectboard member Carrie Gendreau left no doubt as to her beliefs about the gay, lesbian and transgender community in recent remarks at a Selectboard meeting. She does not want them in Littleton. She doesn’t even want a reference to them in public art.
In a public SB meeting, which is available on video, Gendreau said about a set of murals conveying a message of belonging, “what went up is not good. It was not good. I won’t get into it. I don’t want that to be in our town. I don’t want it to be here.”
Gendreau’s remarks are widely interpreted in the LGBTQ community to mean that she doesn’t want THEM here.
It is no secret that Gendreau is part of a conservative religious group that preaches against gay, lesbian and transgender people. Carrie makes frequent reference to her conservative religious beliefs. She is known for telling people to “read their bible” when they seek her assistance in her official role.
Gendreau is entitled to her beliefs.
She is not entitled to impose her religious agenda on the rest of us.
Recent events have made it very clear that most of us in the North Country welcome our LGBTQ neighbors. They are good, decent human beings who are assets to our communities and we are glad they are here among us.
I am certain that Littleton does not want to become known for rejecting gay, lesbian and transgender people, which would be a shadow over all the wonderful efforts to make it such a vibrant place.
Wake up, Carrie. We don’t agree with your religious agenda and you have no right to impose it on us.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.