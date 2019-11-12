Religious Freedom
To the Editor:
I believe the controversy over the United Community Church decision to use their church for a day warming shelter is a freedom of religion issue. At question is the government’s ability to prevent a house of worship from carrying out their ministry. It seems to me that the First Amendment protects their ministry from government interference.
Even a cursory reading of the Bible shows that caring for those that society has left behind is a well-established principle of our Judeo-Christian heritage. The answer to Cain’s asking if he is his brother’s keeper is yes. Leviticus tells us to love our neighbor as ourselves, which became the second of the two great commandments that Jesus gave us Christians. The Hebrew Prophets all warned of the consequences of ignoring or enriching ourselves at the expense of society’s vulnerable and economically poor. The gospels and epistles repeatedly tell us to care for those in need. The Book of Acts describes how the first generation of Christians kept all their possession in common, and that deacons were appointed to make sure that caring for widows and orphans would not be overlooked.
The decision by the United Community Church to have a ministry that provides a place for anybody to get warm during the day is unmistakably supported by scripture. Perhaps this why some critics have chosen to question the process used by the church rather than attacking the ministry itself. If the true concern is that church did not follow proper procedures, it raises a constitutional question whether the government is able to tell a church, synagogue, mosque or temple who can enter their sanctuary as well as when they can open their doors to the public.
If the concern over process is a way to cover up fear that that the shelter will attract the wrong type people, I will remind folks that Jesus was criticized for hanging out with the same type of people you fear. “Those type of people” are exactly who a Christian church should minister to.
Even though I am not a member of the United Community Church, I greatly appreciate how generous they are with public use of their church. Providing a place for anybody to get warm is just another instance of them opening their doors to the public.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
