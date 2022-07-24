Remember January 6th
To the Editor:
With the fast approaching mid-terms and another presidential election beyond that in the not so distant future, my concern is that we not forget nor forgive the machinations of Donald Trump and his co-horts; that we learn from and remember the findings which have come to light thus far through the efforts of The House Jan 6th committee.
The emperor Nero is reported to have “fiddled while Rome burned”. So, too, apparently did Donald and Melania during the assault on our nation’s Capitol building.
Mrs. Trump claims to have been none the wiser in that she was busily “recording the contents of the White House’s historic rooms”. Don’t they have staff members to handle household projects?
My personal opinion is that the First Lady was more likely engaged in other “Vanity, thy name is woman” type pursuits; e.g., having her hair or a mani/pedi done; meeting with a seamstress for yet another dress-fitting or perhaps even dusting off and ironing her now infamous “I really don’t care. Do U?” green army jacket.
“The Donald,” as we now know, was holed up in the private dining room for at least 187 minutes in front of a multi-screen television “gleefully” watching the very foundation of our democracy being dismantled brick by brick.
A brief stroll down Memory Lane seems in order here. *** July 2015 - Ames, IA - In reference to Senator John McCain, Trump stated- “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
Imagine this coming from someone who received 4 student deferments from military service between 1964 - 1968, for an alleged bone spur in his foot.
*** November 2015 - Trump openly mocks a disabled NY Times reporter, Serge Kovalski, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a congenital condition affecting the joints and thusly the fluidity of one’s bodily movements.
*** October 2016 - The Washington Post published a secret video from 2005 in which Trump touted one of the advantages of being a famous man: They (women) let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the pudenda” (Not wishing to offend anyone’s sensibilities, I am using the word set forth in Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, as opposed to the more commonly employed colloquial term.
For those who still subscribe to the general idea of “Make America Great Again,” Donald Trump is most assuredly not the individual to lead us there.
Fresh ideas and younger blood are needed to take the helm and guide this nation to a better, brighter future, where we can perhaps find once more the respect which has been lost and start to heal the gaping wounds left behind by both the current and preadministration’s.
tions.
Sincerely,
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.