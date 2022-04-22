To my fellow Freedom loving Vermonters: The Leftist Progressive have done it again with their new climate control bill so extreme that Lenin would roll over in his grave after reading about this bill in the legislature creating “Climate Control Czars” unaccountable to the electorate. Lenin dedicated his life to the removal of the Czar in Russia a hundred years ago.Today a hundred years later, these Leftist Progressives want to reinstall the Czar, the Climate Czars. Mr Lenin hated the Czar so much that I stopped to wonder what he would do today if he were in Vermont. I shall tell you what he would do to those Vermont Scoundrels! In his day he would send them to Siberian labor camps. Having no Siberia in Vermont, the closest thing to it is some Moose swamp outside of Island Pond. There the coldest temperatures in Vermont are recorded. He would build a labor camp there and put these Scoundrels there and when the hot summer came, hoards of Black Flys would eat them. That would be the end of the Czars. To my fellow Freedom loving Vermonters: Remember back in 1838 when Americans said “Remember the Alamo”. Now we must have a new saying to rally Freedom loving Vermont ers: ”Remember the Climate Czars!” In closing, in today’s’ government, we can vote these wretched “Climate Czar” lovers out of office come this November. Remember our battle cry when we go to vote: ”Remember the Climate Czars!”
