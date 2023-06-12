Remember Their Votes On Legislative Pay Raise

Let me state that I believe the Vermont legislators deserve a pay raise. However, I am adamantly opposed to the exorbitant package of pay and benefits they passed in the bill Governor Scott vetoed.
Lawmakers currently earn $812 per week when the legislature is in session, which is about 18 weeks on average. That’s about $14,616.
Lawmakers also receive $69 per day for meals, $134 per night for lodging and 65 cents per mile during the session.
The legislation they passed would increase the salary to at least $1,000 per week in 2025, $1,100 in 2026 and then $1,210 in 2027, for a salary of $21,780.
Lawmakers would also be paid for one day of work every week the legislature is not in session for constituent service whether they do any or not.
That extra pay would add another $7,986 to lawmakers’ total salary in 2027, bringing them up to $29,766 annually.
The lawmakers would also be eligible to receive the same health care benefits as state employees for which the state would pick up 80 percent of the cost. That is a very costly benefit we taxpayers are being asked to pay for.
I can assure you the hundreds of part-time state employees would love to have the same chance to get insurance and only have to pay 20 percent.
Governor Scott vetoed the bill saying, “In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay.”
The legislature will soon return and attempt to vote to overturn his veto.
Pay attention to how your representatives and senators vote when they return and how they voted as the bill progressed to final approval.
Just to be clear, not all legislators voted for the bill as many thought it too expensive and some said the optics were bad.
