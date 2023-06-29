Remembering Fred Mold

A recent article in the July issue of “Vermont’s Northland Journal” there is an excellent article on the saving of Victory Bog from the Corp of Engineer’s attempt to inundate it with waters behind a flood control dam. Fred Mold, the Director of the Fairbanks Museum, was instrumental in the efforts to save this impressive wildlife area. He was also known as a master teacher in his classes at the museum.
Fresh out of college, I had just taken my first teaching assignment at Derby Academy as a science teacher. Early in the year I attended a get-together of the area science teachers. In one of the discussion groups, I had explained how I use models in my classes. One of the senior science instructors from a neighboring private school soon explained that the use of physical models was not a good idea. Properly slapped down.
As we were breaking for coffee, Fred Mold came over to me and said he had heard about the conflict in the use of models. “ I have always felt the use of models was very effective in teaching science. I use them all the time” (In the Northland article is a picture of Fred Mold using a model teaching students). This backing by a master teacher, moved me from the pits to the pinnacle in my self-confidence. Fred Mold had many memorable contributions to his credit, but this pat on the back is one that will never be forgotten.
