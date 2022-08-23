Remembering Gary
To the Editor:
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 1:51 pm
It was with sadness that Betty and I, Ron Pal, learned that Gary Ely, a lifelong member of Caplan’s store in St Johnsbury, passed away when we awoke this Tuesday morning.
Betty’s grandson and wife Katie own Boule Bakery across the street from Caplan’s a year now, and by going to the bakery many times, I had the pleasure to really know Gary, as he would sit at the Caplan store every day, and so by the time I had my morning treat at the bakery, he would be there sitting by the front door. That’s when I had the pleasure to really know him and the many friends that would stop by were a joy to him and a joy to me.
I met people I would never have met while sitting with Gary. Until I actually sat next to him and talked, I never really knew him. They say at first don’t talk religion and politics, but he let on that first moment he followed my letters to editor favorably and more importantly he was a follower of Jesus. It wasn’t long after a few meetings that I said to him: Gary, if there were 13 disciples instead of 12, it would be you.
On Final Friday July 29th, I sat with Gary outside in front of Caplan’s. It was a beautiful evening. Many people stopped by to say hello to Gary. This Final Friday I will be sitting there alone with Gary watching us from above.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
