Remembering Herman Hoyt

I was saddened to read in a recent issue of the Caledonian-Record of the recent passing of Herman Hoyt. He lived a long, successful life of service to St. Johnsbury and the northeast kingdom. I did not know the story of his hanging on the ladder above the Notre Dame church fire but it would have been a typical Herman Hoyt action.
I would like to note an additional service to the community of Herm’s of special significance to me. For several years in the early 1950’s, he was Scoutmaster for Troop 4, Boy Scouts, sponsored by Grace Methodist Church. I was one of those boy scouts. As noted in the obituary he loved the outdoors and young people and he loved to lead us in hiking, camping, enjoying the woods and the wildlife. He would occasionally have us doing activities at his home, then on the Old Center Road. He has left me and I am sure others of us former scouts with many fond memories and I honor him for this service to his community.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.