Remembering Pete Brisson (1919-1998)
To the Editor:
A longtime St. Johnsbury resident; an active community member; a respected manager of the Sears, Roebuck and Co. store on Eastern Avenue; and a devoted husband and father to his five sons, Raymond J. “Pete” Brisson lived a busy and robust life during his years in town. More than twenty years after his passing, a look back in time on his life is in order.
Raymond Joseph “Pete” Brisson was born and raised in Colchester, Vt. Following his military enlistment, Pete Brisson served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during WWII. Brisson flew on 62 missions in the European Theater of Operations.
In St. Johnsbury, Brisson was a dynamo of activity in the promotion of commercial and community development in St. Johnsbury, including stints of board service with the St. Johnsbury Development Fund, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and the Passumpsic Savings Bank. However, Brisson’s signature service to Scale City was with his presidency of The Fairbanks Foundation, the group formed in 1963 to help keep the Fairbanks Morse scales operation in St. Johnsbury (“Fairbanks Foundation Moves To Buy Land for Plant,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. Mar. 30, 1965, at p. 2). Pete Brisson cared deeply about his adopted hometown and constantly fostered ideas for the continual improvement of St. J. His years of laudable service in town were recognized in his being named The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award recipient in 1981.
