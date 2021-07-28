Remembering Rosalie
To the Editor:
Rosalie Harris recently passed away at the age of 102. She was the matriarch of Saint Johnsbury and perhaps my greatest teacher in life. I am deeply grateful that she graced my life. If you never met her, here are some of her lessons.
She gave generously from her heart and from her check book. She showed up and gave, energy and leadership to most every organization in this community. She mentored and coached others. She worked tirelessly and asked for little in return. She gave because she could, and because it mattered and because she cared. She was a model citizen. She was humble. She was kind.
I first met Rosalie on an early date with my husband, then boyfriend. We were at a Bonnie Raitt concert at Fuller Hall is 1984. She approached Peter and asked to meet me. She was warm and curious and genuinely kind. She called him the next day and told him he should marry this one. Thank you, Rosalie.
A few years later I served on the Hospice Board with her. As I learned of her history and deep resume of volunteering, I was awed by her commitment. I asked her how and why she could do all this. Her reply was quick and simple—
“It matters. I have had a good life and have been blessed. It is important that I return to this community that has been so good to me.”
These words, this lesson have stayed with me for 30 years. From that day forward, I wanted to be like Rosalie—present, generous, understanding, curious, thoughtful and humble.
I watched her comfort my neighbor, a recent widow, at the funeral and listened to her comforting words—
“How blessed you were to have loved this man for so many years and to have him love you,” she said.
Another lesson of grace and kindness in the most difficult of situations.
And in her failing years I would run into her about town. Although she was not sure who I was, her social graces were so strong that she greeted me warmly, knowing I was an old and trusted friend. This was a final lesson and gift of Rosalie—just be warm and kind.
This community is blessed with many committed, generous and kind people. Rosalie was perhaps the greatest of all. Her lessons were taught through example. She was one in a million and she will be missed.
Thank you, Rosalie for teaching us how to be. Knowing you was a privilege.
Let’s all be a bit more like Rosalie Harris.
Paige Crosby
West Danville, Vt.
