Renewable Energy
To the Editor:
I found John McClaughry’s Renewable Energy and Blackout editorial in this weeks Cal-Rec to be just how it is and what Vermonter’s are headed for in the near future.
The former Gov. Shumlin and all his climate activist pals came together, building a goal of meeting a 90 percent energy demand, with renewables-wind, solar, imported hydro and wood by 2050.
These same know-it-alls got rid of Vermont Yankee, a most reliable nuclear plant, that emitted absolutely no greenhouse gases whatsoever, that these know-it-all-people are against in the first place, and now they would like to see increasingly heavier tax burdens on motor fuels, not to pay for bridges and highways, but to subsidize electrification and more renewable generation, Really-! I don’t think so!
