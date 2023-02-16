Last week Rep. Scott Campbell (D- St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby) penned a commentary on this page to criticize unnamed “opponents” for making “dirty claims about Clean Heat” and (unspecified) “vague, misleading and downright wrong arguments” about Rep. Campbell’s most urgently promoted bill, the shamelessly labelled “Affordable Heating Act” (H.96).
Shamelessly labelled, because this is the same Clean Heat Standard bill that Gov. Scott vetoed last May, and it’s only affordable in the sense that it will significantly increase your heating oil bill to pay somebody else to more affordably – or less expensively - install an electric heat pump or pellet stove to help save the planet from Al Gore’s Heat Death.
There is one significant difference in this year’s Clean Heat Standard bill. The bill Gov. Scott vetoed at least had a Senate-added provision in it to require legislators to vote yes or no before saddling their constituents with ever rising heating fuel costs. The bill Rep. Campbell just introduced gets rid of this annoying requirement.
Without that requirement, the lawyers and bureaucrats at the Public Utility Commission – rapidly becoming Vermont’s Fourth Branch of Government – will do whatever they think they need to do to make you pay through the nose to fight the Menace of Climate Change, and there’s not a darn thing you can do to hold them accountable.
Rep. Campbell ought to be ashamed of sponsoring a bill that promises enormous burdens on his constituents, inflicted without an actual recorded vote by him and his fellow legislators.
As I wrote on this page three years ago about Rep. Campbell’s chronic flight from accountability to his constituents: “A legislator needs to stand on the record, accountable to his constituents – not pass his power to bureaucrats and then duck the consequences.” Scott Campbell’s affliction has only gotten worse.
