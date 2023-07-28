Rep. Campbell’s Predictable Response

I write a column explaining how shaky the idea of “average global temperature” is, and it’s a sure bet that Scott Campbell will rush into print. He is unfortunately not competent to discuss that not insignificant scientific question.
So he disgorges his usual collection of apocalyptic predictions generated by the climate industry, waxing fat on billions of dollars of subsidies and, here in Vermont, working tirelessly to drive up the price of the oil and propane costs of heating our homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and municipal services.
Rep. Campbell has now voted four times to lay those higher costs on his constituents, chanting “climate crisis” and “climate emergency” and denouncing those - notably me – who say “hold on! How much will Vermonters be made to pay, and what benefit will they, or the planet receive?” (Answers: $500 million by 2030, no detectable benefit except for the climate change industry selling PUC credits to your fuel dealers, paid for by you.)
