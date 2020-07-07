Reparations
To the Editor:
Nothing better highlights the intellectual wasteland that is Black Lives Matter (BLM) than the call for reparations. Reparations are merely reverse slavery, or if you like, disguised discrimination. Simply stated, reparations are revenge. BLM members will be bitterly surprised when they discover who is using them and for what purpose.
Michael W. Johnson, Ph.D.
Fairlee, Vt.
