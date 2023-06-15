The Neanderthals (apologies to Neanderthals) that picketed and attacked the poet in Lyndon recently are an unfortunate, yet common, manifestation of the god delusion. This delusion of a disembodied super-hero manipulating the world and everyday events is laughable, just as a literal view of the so-called bible is laughable. That’s right, I laugh to myself when I see this behavior, this hatred, this belief in dictates from a non-existent god to persecute others in the name of one’s idol.
Freedom of thought, speech and right of assembly are guaranteed because we are a secular people, ‘live and let live’ most people abide by. If you need to attack your neighbors and legislate against them in order to please your god, your idol, then there is something ‘wrong’ with you.
Religion is personal, other people are not actors to be abused by morality police from a deluded cult. Religion is hypnotic and whips its believers into trances that are mistaken for experiences of the ‘supernatural’, and the bible is used as a ‘book of spells’ to cast curses upon anyone believers want to target. The smug idea that one is ‘saved’, chosen’ or special in the idol’s eyes is a pathological and destructive idea, a mental health issue, a misperception of reality. See it for what it is.
The following books pierce through this hogwash, each in their own way:
‘God at War’- Mark Juergensmeyer; ‘The God Delusion’- Richard Dawkins; ‘The Meme Machine’- Susan Blackmore; ‘How Jesus Became God’-Bart Ehrman; ‘Armageddon’- Bart Ehrman; ‘Misquoting Jesus’- Bart Ehrman; ‘The Power Worshippers’- Katherine Stewart; ‘The Founding Myth’- Andrew Seidel; ‘Fields of Blood’- Karen Armstrong; ‘Forager’- Michelle Dowd.
The evil of fundamentalism and scriptural literalism is obvious, but as times get tough, the attraction to supernatural cults will grow. Protect yourself and vote.
