Reporting Not Accurate, More Fake News

Mr. Blechl, if you wish to report you really should report the facts, not half-truths, not a slanted version. In your so-called news reporting of the Dalton election results, I wish to correct you on a couple of points.
First, the use of “demanded” construes that a person “asked authoritatively or brusquely”. Not the situation, it was requested, which means “politely or formally asked for”. Please get your terminology correct without adding personal implications. Secondly, Mr. Tillotson did not replace Christine Ordinetz, he replaced me as I was duly elected in the 2020 elections. Please Mr. Blechl, how can anyone trust your reporting if you report this way. Shame on you for being so biased.
Here is some factual information that isn’t slanted or spun: Dalton residents who do not want zoning in Dalton need to attend the Dalton Planning Board’s public hearing on Wednesday, April 13th and say so. Do Dalton residents want elected politicians telling them what they can or can’t do with their own land? No way. And save the date for this summer: Dalton gets one last chance to kill zoning at a vote on June 7th, 2022, put it on your calendar!
