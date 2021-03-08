Representative Troy Merner
To the Editor:
I am pleased to hear that you will be running for Selectman in Lancaster. It is about time you got out of State politics. You fail to represent Dalton and instead represent other towns that are not voting on the landfill. Other towns voting on the landfill really have no bearing as Dalton is the host town selected. I see you have given into the pressure from groups like CLF, NCABC and lastly, the Forest Lakers.
If passed, this bill HB177 would shut down all landfills, have you actually read it and grasped the meaning? Geez, Main Street Lancaster won’t be too pretty then will it? Garbage piling up as there are no haulers AND no places to haul garbage to. Why? Because they will be shut down, if this bill passes. Not to mention the jobs and livelihoods of people who work in this industry. Yeah, it’s great to jump on the bandwagon and be a “cool” guy but, wouldn’t it look better for those who “might” vote for you in Lancaster to look intelligent, informed and unbiased? Guess not.
C’mon Troy, think the whole process thru. No landfills, no taking away of the ugly stuff that you do not like to mess with. It is a dirty job and someone has to do it and thank God there are people who will do it. Until reforms are put on packaging manufacturers, there will be no changes. These changes will take years!!!! I hate to think of the stinky messes, diseased, ugly sites that will pile up while the haulers and landfills are down, and those sites won’t take long to grow. This is a huge health concern! Sure, pull away a service that everyone uses, even you, and then have no realistic, immediate option to go to. Smells like disaster to me.
Think about it, stopping landfills is not a viable choice, it is a poorly thought-out plan, no foresight there!
Troy, I have never voted for you and have even crossed party lines to vote in hopes you would be removed. You do not represent Dalton long time residents, people who have generations of living in the town. You support the Forest Lake faction and their buds, but those are NOT the everyday, nor local people.
Sincerely,
Pam Kathan
Dalton, N. H.
