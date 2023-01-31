Republican Messaging
To the Editor:
Republican Messaging
To the Editor:
Repeated analysis to account for the lack of a “red wave” on Nov.8, 2022 yields a lack of positive Republican messaging to voters as one of many hypothesized reasons. On Jan.15, 2023, Mr. Mark Alliegro was installed as the new chairperson of the Grafton County (NH) Republican Committee. Mr Alliegro did not offer any remarks to inspire those in attendance. None to outline his plan for the committee. None to build on or advance support for the continued successes of the Republican administration in Concord. He also planned to run for a state office but did not announce his intent at the Jan. 15 meeting.
Fast forward to the NH Republican Party state meeting in Salem on Jan. 28, 2023. Given the opportunity to present his views to advance conservative Republican principles to the tri-county region of Grafton, Coos and Carroll Republican Committee members in attendance who would vote for the position to represent all three, Mr Alliegro – in true Democrat Party style – chose instead to attack his opponent.
As of this moment nothing locally has changed to improve on the Republican Party’s slim majority in the NH House. After the 2020 elections, Republicans held a 26-seat majority. After the 2022 elections Republicans have a 4-seat majority with two vacancies. The final total may be as little as 2 and maximum of a 6-seat majority. What will happen in 2024 is anybody’s guess.
The problem of messaging has not improved for North Country Republicans.
Robert Peraino
Franconia, N. H.
