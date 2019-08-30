Republican Voices
To the Editor:
There are two Republicans who have not sold out to Trump: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who announced his candidacy saying the country is in “grave peril” from the Trump presidency and once conservative talk show host Joe Walsh, who when announcing his bid, said, “I’m running because he’s unfit; somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative. The country is sick of this guy’s tantrum — he’s a child.”
Learn more about them and why they have chosen to run. As a Republican governor in the highly Democratic state of Massachusetts, Weld won re-election by an all-time record of 71 percent of the vote, while maintaining a stance of fiscal conservatism that used to be a Republican trademark. The former Illinois congressman-turned-popular radio host was once a fervent Trump supporter has become a fierce critic of the president. Walsh has acknowledged there’s little chance his candidacy will result in Trump losing the party nomination, and he is instead focused on offering GOP voters an alternative vision for the party.
If we are all really concerned about the survival of America because of the Republican abdication of responsibility, we need to help by noting their presence as Republican alternatives to Trump.
The more respect that can be shown to their courageous effort, the better the chance that their messages will be examined and shared, that other Republicans can be inspired to show some character to step forward to run, and the Republican Party will recover its grander visions.
Karen Budde
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
