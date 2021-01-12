Republicans Are Complicit!
To the Editor:
It was revealed in the Washington Post on 1/11/2021 that an arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association sent out a robocall that urged protestors to go to Washington to “fight” Congress over Trump’s baseless election fraud claims:
“At 1 p.m. we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal. We’re hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections.”
The Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), a 501 (c) 4 non-profit which sent out the calls from the AG’s offices, works closely with those offices to elect Republican AGs. The chairman of RLDF, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, blamed the group staffers for sending the email: “I was unaware of unauthorized decisions made by RLDF staff with regard to this week’s rally.” Republican AGs also denied that RLDF took part in organizing the rally, “March to Save America”, even though the non-profit was among the organizations listed as participants on the rally’s website, which was removed early on 1/11/2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.