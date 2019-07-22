Republicans Must Choose
To the Editor:
Republicans must make a choice for the sake of their party, their country, and their souls. They must decide if they’re going to follow the original ideals of the party of Lincoln or the warped and angry party of Trump.
Do they stand up for truth and brotherhood or do they sit down beside lies and racism? Is it so important to them to have power that they’re willing to abide a president who believes our enemies over our own intelligence services when our country was attacked; who calls his political enemies childish names that they would punish their children for saying; who insults our allies and talks glowingly about ruthless dictators?
Do they follow blindly as their leader makes our nation a laughing-stock as he leads us ever closer to another war, or do they decide they’ve had enough and agree that he must be stopped before he can do irreparable harm to our country and the world?
Do they not realize that if they don’t speak up and do something, they’re silently complicit in Trump’s every word and action? How much more will it take before they will stand up and say, “Enough is enough”?
No more children in cages. No more lies. No more racism and discrimination.
No more. Our country is dying. Say something. Please.
Rachael Booth
Landaff, New Hampshire
