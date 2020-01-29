Republicans Turn Up the Heat

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A series of your usual pro-Republican op-ed writers have recently been featured in your newspaper on the subject of their resistance to scientific efforts to limit the damages from global warming through legislation.
These have included Deborah Bucknam, Vermont State Republican Chairperson Deb Billado and in today’s edition (CR 1/27/20) we see John McLaughry discussing the Global Warming Solutions Act, or H.688.
Their usual supposed sense of outrage at any efforts to regulate the activities of fossil fuel energy corporations plundering the natural environment on this planet in pursuit of short-term profits seems like the central theme put forward. No amount of rapid-fire destruction of this planet should dare be questioned by anyone due to what Mr. McLaughry terms as liberty. Evidently these Republican champions of ecological collapse believe that there should be no limits of any kind placed upon rabid investor driven profit seekers regardless of where this abandonment of ethics will lead us.
