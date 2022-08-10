Respect for Aubrey Cabot-Case

On August 1 the Caledonian Record published an allegation that Aubrey Cabot-Case had assaulted and threatened a 63-year-old woman.
We would like to be on record as having great respect for Aubrey, having known him and his mother for 7 years now. In our interactions with Aubrey we have found him to be consistently hard-working, honest, and anything but violent.
It is not appropriate to comment in detail on what will be a court case, but we can say that there is much more to this sad story of family trauma than has come to light so far, and we expect Aubrey to be exonerated once the court process has run its course.
In the meantime, no one could find a more reliable, competent, or honest landscaper, and we hope readers will not penalize Aubrey’s business for this unfortunate personal tragedy.
It is noteworthy that although the Caledonian Record has written what sounds like an interview with the accuser, its article is in fact just a rehash of the charging document filed by the complainant, free of any substantiating facts.
The CR’s practice of casting all news in the most sensational terms ignores its opportunity to enlighten its readers, and humanize the subjects of its reporting, by investigating the facts behind unsubstantiated accusations like these.
