Many letters to the Caledonian-Record editor contain false and misleading information. I applaud those who take the time to correct this misinformation. Steve Fortin wrote about “all of these people from Wheelock and Sheffield that shoots down everyones letters to the editor [sic].” It’s not about shooting down people or their letters. It’s about correcting misinformation.
Gary Briggs said it best when he wrote in Feb 2021: “Sometimes you read letters that are so vile and so filled with lies that it would be egregious not to respond.”
I applaud Daniel LaPointe for his response to the letter, “January 6th Was a Monster Lie.” Pointing out that a letter is full of lies or asking a writer to support his/her statements with facts is not shooting down the person who wrote it. It’s respecting the truth.
Another writer has written that our Lt Governor is an “avowed socialist.” When pressed to tell readers when precisely Mr. Zuckerman “avowed” his allegiance to Socialism, the writer goes silent.
Another writer insisted: “Anyone who can see the recent videos, count the off numbers, read the affidavits and still claim that the last election was bona fide has been totally ‘bamboozled.’” Really? He’s referring, of course, to the Big Lie which Trump spread even before the election took place! There is zero evidence showing the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Biden. The “evidence” that Trump and his sycophants talk about exists only in their minds. It seems the writer was attempting to “bamboozle” CR readers with his false assertions for which he offered absolutely no proof.
Gary’s words bare repeating. “Sometimes you read letters that are so vile and so filled with lies that it would be egregious not to respond.” Many writers to the CR editor respect the truth. Unfortunately, others do not.
