Response

To the Editor:

Steve Fortin asked: “Where in this country do you not have the right to face and cross examine your accuser. That is if there is a whistle blower [sic]?” Steve, the answer is: you have that right only in criminal cases.

The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to face one’s accuser in criminal prosecutions. Impeachment is not a criminal case. The Sixth Amendment does not apply.

Also, the whistle blower is NOT Trump’s accuser! The whistle blower, like any responsible citizen, reported questionable activity to the proper authorities. He/she did not accuse Trump of impeachable offenses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.