Response “Fringe Politics” Respondents

To the Editor:
In a recent letter written in response to previous editorial comment (“Fringe Politics” July 23 with response August 4) the writer is incredulous that The Record’s editorial staff misrepresented Trump‘s position on immigration and protests. He refuted the editorial comments with examples of where the president has spoken out against illegal immigration, not legal immigration and spoken out agains riots, not protests which he “favors”. He goes on to say he is cancelling his subscription to The Record due to the biased editorial letter in what he thinks is the “ultra-liberal” Caledonian-Record.
Two points I would like to make:
Trump’s words are irrelevant, actions are what count. Trump has done nothing but choke and inhibit legal immigration through his executive orders and unqualified appointees . He has also encouraged violence and use of force through placement of armed forces into what would otherwise be peaceful protests, encouraging riots so he can say “I told you so”. So to the writer’s point that that he will not support a paper “that has opinions backed up by lies”, it is unclear why he would support a President that’s entire tenure has been “backed up by lies”, but that is of course his choice.
