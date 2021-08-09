Response to Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt
To the Editor:
Mr. Ophardt,
I read with interest your column published in Saturday’s Caledonian Record. As you point out there are many factors contributing to what has become a “perfect storm” of personnel shortages in law enforcement.
I think you hit upon the most significant of those factors. Paragraph ten defines the issue, and should be emphasized.
“In Burlington, a man with a long history of violent encounters has caused nearly 26 involvements with police so far in 2021, culminating in his arrest this month for aggravated assault with a hate crime motivation. Another had over 30 involvements with numerous violent episodes, culminating in his assault with a hammer on a good Samaritan trying to protect the intended victim. These cases are two examples of how our police officers continue to be tasked on a daily basis with repeatedly mediating challenging encounters in our communities, functioning as interventionists and mental health crisis responders.”
The police are doing their jobs, but the judicial system is undermining their efforts. How demoralizing to have police efforts made pointless by a judicial system that repeatedly fails to expediently and effectively address the criminal acts of these repeat offenders. These people should not be on the streets. Must we, the public, wait until the trajectory of these repeat offenders includes murder? I’ve no background or training in law enforcement, but just reading the daily reports of catch and release justice tells me that what is being done is not working. Something must be done. I’m surprised more police officers haven’t given up in disgust.
Given the lack of significant consequence lawbreakers continue with impunity. It should be impossible for a person to have “26 involvements with police so far in 2021” and not be behind bars. Why aren’t the prosecutors and judges protecting the public from these dangerous criminals? What can be done?
I would sincerely welcome a response.
Regards,
Frank Jannarone
Barnet, Vt.
