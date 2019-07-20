Response to Attorney Bucknam
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to Deb Buckman’s column “the Emperor Has No Clothes”. I don’t know who she is talking with but when I speak with friends and acquaintances of color, they can easily come up with examples of systematic racism that they experience regularly here in Vermont.
As a white person I don’t have to think about how the color of my skin may affect any situation I am in and I feel very lucky with that. I don’t have to worry that when I reach for my car registration, when stopped by the police, that I could be hurt, or worse. I don’t have to wonder if I didn’t get that loan because of the color of my skin. I don’t have to worry that the color of my skin will influence a job interview negatively. I don’t have to worry that a negative hostile racial comment written on the side of a barn was meant for me. I don’t have to worry that when I walk through a school, a student may make a racial comment to me. I don’t have to worry that when I walk through a lovely bed and breakfast someone will whisper a hateful racial comment to me. And if I want to become a politician, I don’t have to worry that negative comments will be made about me in reference to the color of my skin.
These are just a few of the negative racial incidents I know of that have occurred in Vermont. They are a reflection of the systematic racism that exists here and in the rest of the country. There is a way to come together and move forward, by listening, taking all peoples concerns seriously, and acknowledging our own implicit bias towards others whether it be towards people of color, people in a different economic group than ours or people of a different cultural experience. This country is supposed to be a country of equal opportunity and its strength is its diversity. Only by acknowledging our faults and biases, and working on them, can we really live up to the ideals that our country was founded on.
Karen Hack
Coventry, Vermont
