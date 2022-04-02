Response to Brian Oliver & Casella Waste
To the Editor:
We have no children going to Littleton schools, but have read with interest Mr. Oliver’s recent open letter to the Littleton School Board. Oliver says he is writing “…to address questions and concerns that you may have regarding the safety of Littleton school children and personnel…” with respect to traffic that is associated with Casella’s proposed mega-dump in Dalton.
The letter offers several assurances to the Littleton School Board that long-haul trucks going to the Dalton site will not be driving through Littleton. Unfortunately, these assurances seem hollow—at best. For example:
1. The letter says: “…it is less efficient for long-haul trucks to …navigate through downtown Littleton to save a few travel miles.” That might be true if it were only a few miles, but for Casella’s proposed route through Bethlehem, Carroll, and Whitefield, going through Littleton would save about 21 miles each way. Casella saying it is “only a few miles” seems not only deceptive to us but false as well. What do you think?
2. One of the steps Casella hopes will allay Littleton’s concerns is that: “Long-haul drivers will be required to sign on to GSL rules and regulations that will require them to enter from the west and exit in the same direction.” Even the kids at Lakeway Elementary probably know that Littleton lies to the west of Dalton—so a truck that enters the Dalton site from the west will without doubt be coming from Littleton. Is Mr. Oliver geographically challenged or is this more sleight of hand?
3. Let us assume Casella was simply geographically confused and manages to write an intelligible requirement for long-haul truckers to enter and exit the Dalton site from the north-east. The letter says: “(f)ailure to comply with the requirement will result in a $100 fine for each violation, with all funds remitted directly to the Town of Littleton.” This begs the questions, namely: Is it the trucker or Casella that pays the fine?
a. If Casella pays the fine, isn’t $100 a drop in the bucket for a company that will generate about $1 billion in revenue if the mega-dump in Dalton is built, that has millions to make taking out-of-state trash?
b. If it is the truckers who must pay the fine, won’t that simply increase a town’s cost of shipping its waste? Surely, the truckers will pass on the fines to the towns for which they are hauling garbage. In the end, it is the household that will be paying the fine.
4. Given a truck drivers choice between a 57mile round-trip route via Bethlehem, Carroll, Whitefield, and Douglas Drive, versus 14.6 miles from Exit 42 to the dump and the risk of a $100 fine if caught by Casella, which choice do you think the driver will make, especially if that fine cost is passed along in hauling fees? Time and distance are money for these folks. NH DOT is surely right in its recent insistence that Casella plan for the truckers to drive through downtown Littleton.
Even if we did have children in Littleton schools, we would not take any comfort from Mr. Oliver’s assurances. We would instead do a gut-check, asking our neighbors in Bethlehem whether Casella has kept its promises regarding the troubled NCES dump.
For years, Bethlehem has voted to hold Casella to its word that landfill expansions will be limited, and at almost every turn Bethlehem has been taken to Court by Casella – suing in court seems to be fundamental to their business plan. Bethlehem has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees to protect its rights. If nothing else, we think this should serve as a warning to any town in the North Country that thinks they can count on Casella to honor its word rather than take them to court.
Finally, as a retired Presbyterian minister, shame on Casella for its open display of power politics. Mr. Oliver’s expressions of concern for school children in Littleton seems not to carry over to concern for school children in Bethlehem or Whitefield. Casella’s proposed truck routes would go right past the Bethlehem Elementary and Whitefield Elementary schools. Where is the concern for schoolchildren in these communities?
We think this is just another demonstration of sophistry and calculated behavior on Casella’s part. It reveals a lack of concern for the safety of schoolchildren in less wealthy and less politically powerful towns than Littleton. It is again an expression of Casella’s over-riding concern for getting its own way, using the courts and media to bully any who oppose them.
This letter is written on behalf of the Forest Lake Association, but is endorsed by other grassroots organizations, including: NCABC, Save Forest Lake, NH Sierra Club, and Community Action Works.
Fred R. Anderson (The Rev. Dr., H.R.)
Bethlehem, Vt.
