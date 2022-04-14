Response to John McClaughry

John McClaughry is a friend and a neighbor but his recent column can’t go unanswered. John makes a “lofty declaration” himself when he suggests the biodiversity crisis is imagined. The truth is he doesn’t know, or worse, he chooses not to know.
I am not an expert climatologist, but, sensibly, I’m prepared to trust the people who spend their lives working on these very issues - The NASA climate scientists I met in Antarctica for example, who told me that the rain I witnessed falling on Penguin chicks was unprecedented in the history of Antarctic science. Or the people that I work with who survey East Coast sea-level rise using incredible American developed technologies. The forecasts are for an additional foot in the next 30 years, and come with a prediction that 13M Americans will have to relocate inland by the end of the century. I know ornithologists who tell me that US migratory bird numbers have crashed by 30 percent in the last decades, that’s 3 billion lost birds. And every Vermont hunter could tell you about tick survival and moose.
In John’s polemic he alludes to imagined “politically favored businesses,” but in fact there are none greater than the fossil fuel industry which is subsidized globally to a tune of 11M dollars a minute in tax breaks for production and clean-up according to IMF estimates. And how many American families were ruined fighting for oil companies in Iraq? And how many women and children are paying the price for petrol wars in Ukraine?
And then there are the costs that John and I will never pay, the costs that will fall on the children of Vermont. Climate shifts are forecast to be catastrophic, and in this sense biodiversity health is human health. So, with due respect, planning is not for John’s future, and not for my future, but for the future of my children and others of their generation. Even hard-core red-blood military bases on the coast in Virginia are working on climate mitigation, but John’s path forward, for a few short years yet, is to agitate against any sensible change.
I am not a Republican or a Democrat - just an Englishman in Vermont - but I see that America is torn and lost. For the sake of my American children I choose the America that was, by this I mean the America that innovates and leads and looks for solutions to measurable problems, because truly, this is the only way to make America great again.
