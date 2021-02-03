Response to Ms. Jensen
To the Editor:
This will respond to Cheryl Jensen’s letter of 2 Feb, replying to mine of 28 Jan.
A dozen times she calls me a liar. Once would have been enough. She must have read somewhere that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it; and she is trying out the technique.
There is plenty of evidence that electoral fraud occurred in the last election. We all saw it on television—hundreds of affidavits, by eyewitnesses and by participants, and even videos of fraud in progress. There is room to dispute whether enough occurred to tip the election, but that much fraud occurred is incontestable.
The Democrats and the media have determined to ignore this. Any reference to voter fraud is labeled a conspiracy theory. It is tedious work trying to argue with people whose method of reasoning is to pretend not to see facts that are staring them in the face.
The Caledonian’s policy, as I understand it, is to print every letter it receives, with some common sense exceptions. That would be those that are incomprehensible, too long, libelous, pornographic, or poetic. I may have missed a category or two; if so, the editor will correct me. Ms Jensen is asking the Caledonian to institute censorship on her say so. I hope the Caledonian stands fast against this and continues its admirable and honorable impartiality. Peddling censorship is a counterproductive tactic anyway—Americans value their freedom of speech—but lately Democrats have been unable to resist.
President Trump’s rally in Washington did not incite the riot at the Capitol. For one thing, the riot began while the president was still speaking. For another, the president repeatedly urged his hearers to demonstrate peacefully. Of course the fake media did not cover this.
I suspect that the rioters (not the ones who merely walked into the Capitol once security had been breached, but the ones doing the actual violence) were not Trump supporters at all, but agents provocateurs intending to embarrass the president. Now there’s a conspiracy theory for Ms Jensen! Easy to prove or disprove, too. When the rioters come to be tried, if they get sent to jail for decades, we’ll know they were Trump supporters. If charges are dropped, we’ll know they were far Left activists.
Pierre H. Berube
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.