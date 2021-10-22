Response to Swan Letter
To the Editor:
Dear Jon:
My number is 603-869-2582…you are free to call it 24/7/365.
Inclusion of John Casella’s, Kevin Roy’s, Joe Gay’s, CMA Engineer’s, Sanborn Head’s, Blue Flame Gas’s phone numbers in my CASELLA OPEN HOUSE letter was meant to provide easy access for those seeking scientific information on landfills not harassment at 4 in the morning.
I have lived through 7 major wars, 7 pandemics, 7 major financial crises and 17 presidents…never have I seen more polarization, more unwillingness to seek facts. I urge those seeking facts to call me for those numbers if you didn’t read the Caledonian-Record that day or missed the Open House.
If you just want my opinion, here’s what you will hear:
1. TREES…The present 50 acre site and the potential 100 acre site behind it are the best Waste Management/Landfill sites in NH because they are tucked into the West side of the 800,000 acre White National Forest (each forest tree absorbs 48# of contaminants/year and converts them to oxygen…prevailing winds are west to east.)
2. ACCESS…Both sites are 5.5. miles from I93-x35. Dalton is 42 more miles to access, Berlin 85 mi. Access through WMNF does not endanger 1 house … each extra mile for 50-100 trucks per day is a potential contaminant, danger, inconvenience source.
3. LOCATION…Siting of new Waste Management facilities next to present facilities has the advantage of protecting the old site and utilizing the infrastructure of the old site. You cite the “154,000 gallon leachate spill”… it will still rain on the old site creating leachate…accidents will happen…how was it fixed? was site “exhumed”?…I will give you the DES phone #.
I am sure you agree, Jon, that these are polite, logical arguments…but you will not agree because you are against a landfill in Dalton, Bethlehem … anywhere in the North Country. It reminds me of the “anti-vaxxers”…no needles, no masks, no 6 feet. Covid and Waste Management are facts of life…railing against them at 4AM will not solve the problem.
One last thought…I asked my former librarian who went to work for Casella _”What is it like in your new Job?” Her answer: “Casella has more integrity and character in its little finger, than the entire “anti-dump” mob.”
One last, last thought, Jon…What is your Waste Management Plan?
What are the environmental risks? What are the economic benefits?
Cliff Crosby
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.