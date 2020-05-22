Response to “Sweating the Authority”
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to your scathing editorial, “Sweating the Authority” (May 19). The pandemic is no one’s fault. We should stop looking for a scapegoat, such as the Governor, and stop protesting restrictions meant to protect all of us. Due to the Governor’s swift action, reliance on best public health guidance, and consistent messaging, we are fortunate that the pandemic has been relatively mild in Vermont. It could have been so much worse. What people do not want to acknowledge, is that it still could become so.
According to the CDC, nearly 40 percent of patients sick enough to be hospitalized with COVID-19 were age 20 to 54. (NYT, March 18, 2020). It causes strokes in younger adults without pre-existing conditions (NYT, May 14, 2020) and can cause a potentially fatal inflammatory disease in children (NYT, May 20). Children, young adults, middle-aged adults, and the elderly — hardly a “small subset of our population” as you wrote in your editorial. And, while the percentages of seriously ill children may be small, it hardly matters if it is your child in the ICU who may die.
If people cannot wear masks and practice social distancing in public, then they are playing Russian roulette with other people’s lives as well as their own. If these people become ill, they would assume that hospitalization – putting health care workers lives in jeopardy – is their government-sanctioned right. Would all those who stridently protest government restrictions turn down government-funded PPE and ventilators if they need them? I think not. Would they turn down the best medical therapies available, paid for at government expense for those who lack insurance, and increased insurance premiums for the rest of us? I think not. Protestors want a government to take care of them if they become ill and at the same time, they want restrictions on their freedoms to melt away. We should all heed that maxim about the impossibility of having our cake and eating it, too.
