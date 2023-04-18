Response to Winn

Mona Winn’s heartfelt letter to the edotor (4/18/23) made me sad. I recommend it to readers of the Caledonian, as it exemplifies the false belief that supernatural forces are at work in the lives of humans. Her daughter had a medical condition, they prayed, and voila!, the condition disappeared! I am skeptical, as anyone should be, that there is any relationship between Ms. Winn’s prayers and her daughter’s ‘cure’.
Medical conditions have natural biological causes, and if curable, they have biological cures, natural or man-made. Casting spells with passages from a bible written by many men with their own political and ‘spiritual’ agendas over many centuries has perhaps a placebo effect, nothing to sneeze at, but not likely a cure for cancer. There are many mysteries in medicine, but, in spite of gaps in medical knowledge, I am confident that supernatural forces are not at work in this domain. Yet the meme, the thought form, of supernatural forces grabs one’s heart when no natural explanation is evident. This is understandable, and forgivable, but it is dead wrong, especially when magical thinking and supernatural beliefs pre-exist in one’s mind. Christian Scientists and others have preached this hogwash for many years, with some pretty bad outcomes for children who had parents who favored the supernatural over actual medicine. Prayer is useful and religion creates community, for better or worse. But I’ll take biology over magic memes any day. Prayer does not cure cancer; there is likely more to the story of Ms. Winn’s daughter’s cancer.
