In Joe Benning’s opinion piece, “Vermont vs COVID-19” (03/18/20), he shared some ideas to help Vermonters cope with the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote: “…avoid using this time to criticize those who don’t ordinarily agree with you politically.” Also, “This is no time to place blame.”
Criticizing Trump’s woeful handling of the pandemic is not about political differences. It’s about life and death. Trump has been reckless and dishonest from the onset. No time for blame? How about responsibility? The 2016 loser of the popular vote said on 03/13/20, “No, I don’t take responsibility” for the botched coronavirus testing roll out. Basically he told Americans that the buck does NOT stop here!
Trump has made more than 18,000 false or misleading statements since his inauguration according to the Washington Post fact checkers. The current pandemic hasn’t slowed him down. “Anyone who wants a test can get a test.” “It’ll miraculously disappear in April.” “The 15 (cases), within a couple of days, is going to be down to close to zero.” We’ll “have vaccines, I think, relatively soon.” “We have it totally under control.” “Hydroxychloroquine and azithromyacin, taken together, have a real chance of being one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”
