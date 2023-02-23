Responsible for Our Own Trash
To the Editor:
The topic of landfills and siting of landfills is not popular. While none of us wants a landfill in our backyard, the uncomfortable fact is that the State’s only landfill in Coventry is filling up and will expire in twenty years or less! Recent articles have shamed us, saying that Vermonters have failed to reduce the amount of solid waste we generate. But does this problem exist because Vermonters have failed or because our State has failed us?
We rely on one landfill owned by a private corporation to accommodate nearly all our waste. The corporate owner is permitted to import out-of-state waste to make up for any reduction in tonnage by us. That amount is currently 20% of the landfill’s annual permitted allotment. So whatever gains we make in reducing our trash load, our savings are replaced by out-of-state waste! Are we being blamed for failing to achieve an unreachable goal as regulations now allow?
Adjacent to wetlands and within 900 feet of the largest tributary to a public drinking water reservoir, Vermont’s current landfill must be one of the most environmentally menacing solid waste facilities in New England. It is time for us to rethink our solid waste policy, including appropriate siting and alternative waste management facilities. We need to move to a model of regional solid waste management sites. The waste generated by Vermonters would then be distributed among facilities within the regions that produce it. At the same time, fossil fuel used to truck it from all quarters of the state would be significantly reduced, and greenhouse gasses would also be reduced proportionately, helping to achieve climate goals set by the legislature.
Now, why didn’t we think of this regional model before our state permitted the sole, behemoth landfill to sit adjacent to state owned wetlands? We did! Back in 1987, our state planned for regional, publicly owned waste management facilities in its Solid Waste Policy. Waste management districts dutifully determined appropriate sites for their regions, but this effort was circumvented when a private corporation stepped in. That company had a site in the NEK that could handle nearly all our garbage, so no one had to countenance a landfill in their backyard,… except for those who have lived with it ever since. The NEK contributes 7% of annual tonnage, while It’s “out-of-sight and out-of-mind” for all other Vermonters who contribute 73%.
H.48, An Act Relating to Solid Waste would establish two legislative committees: 1) a Landfill Siting Committee to determine where our state’s future solid waste facilities could be sited more practically and sustainably; and 2) a Materials Management Committee to update policy and practice around disposing of solid waste, including toxic and hazardous materials. This bill clears the way to a more environmentally sound and equitable system.
Importantly, if the State owned regional facilities rather than a private corporation, import of out-of-state waste could be banned. The roughly 120,000 tons annually of toxic out-of-state waste, and the toxins in it, would no longer be permitted to pollute our environment, threatening our water, air and soil resources, and the wildlife and humans who live here.
Vermonters are responsible for our own trash, but we should not be forced to accept it from other states. Vermont must not be the dumping ground for New England.
Encourage your legislators to get behind H.48 and all the other solid waste reduction legislation proposed and yet to be proposed. With the help of our legislators, we can steward a greener, healthier and more equitable Vermont.
Polly Jones
Derby, Vt,
