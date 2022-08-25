There is a restorative justice center in St. Johnsbury. The Community Restorative Justice Center is involved with many situations, most generally put as changing the way we treat one another. Specifically they give victims input into legal situations as well as helping those in court learning about harm they have caused, making amends and finding positive community connections. The CRJC also works with community conflict and helping inmates reenter the community. Failures in the later are the ones that make the news.
Interestingly, I was listening to a sermon in a series on “one anothers.” The preacher was telling about a section in the letter to the Galatian believers wherein Paul wrote that if someone has “trespassed” they should be restored in a spirit of meekness with each one looking to themselves. An end note for the verse read that Greek for the verb restore is used elsewhere for setting bones, mending fishing nets and bringing factions together. I conclude that restorative justice is biblical.
Wayne Dyer is on the board of directors for the St. Johnsbury Community Restorative Justice Center.
